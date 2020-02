In their final home duel of the season, the UMary Marauders put on a show against the 23rd ranked Minot State Beavers.

One of the best matchups of the night was between UMary's Devin Steidler and Minot State's Shadi Mitwalli. Steidler had a 10-1 lead at one point, but Mitwalli put together an impressive comeback, including a near fall, winning the match 15-13.