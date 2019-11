The Rugby Panthers Volleyball is gearing up for the regional volleyball tournament. We spoke to the team about their matchup.

"The girls are pretty excited, we've had a pretty productive week so far. We're getting ready for Monday and its a pretty big game for us playing Bishop Ryan and we just know that every game matters," says Head Coach Jessica Fritz.

"We feel really good after winning the district championship, we just have to take it one game at a time for regionals and just look to do good," adds Setter Sarah Blessum.