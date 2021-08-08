Top plays of the summer – August 8

A National Archery tour that started in Wisconsin has made its way to Bismarck for the first time.The Rinehart 100 Shoot drew about 400 people.

Several different 3D animal targets set up at the McDowell Dam Recreation Center gave hunters, like Brad Veith, a chance to practice their shot.

“I’ve been involved in bow hunting since my early 20s, a lot of failure, and learning the hard way,” Veith said.