It’s a big day in an aspiring athlete’s life, putting pen to paper and choosing where to go next after high school. And there were plenty of special moments like that Wednesday around the state.

Starting at Century, with a staggering five basketball signees, including ESPN 100 prospect Logan Nissley who made it official about going to Nebraska. Her teammate Bergen Kinnebrew, will stay in Bismarck and play at UMary.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” says Nissley. “All of the hard work when I was younger. So just being able to really make it officially official is really awesome. And obviously, the support system I have is unreal.”

On the boy’s side, three basketball players making it official with their commitments, including William Ware, going to Minot State.

“I’ve been dreaming of this for forever,” says Ware. “Who doesn’t want to play at the next level? Especially if you’re a big basketball kid like me. It’s just something we all look forward to.”

A pair of teammates trading in Century Red White and Blue, for UND Green and White, Ryan Erickson and Anthony Doppler.

“I’m really excited you know,” says Doppler. “The nerves have definitely gotten to me the whole day. It’s crazy. There’s so much work put into it and for it to come into fruition is beautiful.”

Up in Minot, Darik Dissette makes it official by signing to play Men’s Basketball at NDSU. The state champion from a year ago, signing his letter of intent in front of friends and family, and giving his reasons why the Bison is the team he wants to play for.

“It’s just like, I feel like it’s a great program,” says Dissette. “I have a lot of family in Fargo. I really like Coach Richmond a lot. We have a pretty good bond I think, so when he was recruiting me and stuff. I feel like that’s a great fit for me.”

Taking a trip west of Minot, a pair of student-athletes at Des Lacs-Burlington making it official with Minot State. Lauryn Keller joining the golf program for the Beavers, while the standout basketball star for the Lakers Carson Yale will join a program he’s waited to be a part of for a long time.

“Definitely staying close to home,” says Lauryn Keller. “I’ll have my community and all my friends around me. And I’ve known the coach very well. He’s a great coach and very excited to play for him.”

“Just a young kid, I remember going with my dad all the time,” says Yale. “It’s always been kind of one of those dreams of mine just to be a Beaver. They welcomed me with open arms. I’ve been playing with the guys forever.”