Tough AAA West Region has Dickinson prepared

Dickinson Football finished last season with a 1-8 record, but believe they’re a team that can make an leap forward this season.

The Midgets return some players on both sides of the ball, and feel that the blend of upper and underclassmen will lead to success. However, Head Coach John Tuchscherer says it won’t matter unless they play at a top level each game, especially being in a highly competitive triple A West Region.

“The thing that we’re preaching a lot this year is consistency,” says Head Coach John Tuchscherer. “The level that we play, the teams that we play, playing two good quarters, or three good quarters isn’t going to do that job. So just being more consistent in everything we do.”

Dickinson will open up with a non-conference game, as they host the Fargo South Bruins this Friday.