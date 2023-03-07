(KXNET) — The 2023 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!

Keep up with KX Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates

Current Bracket

2023 North Dakota Class A Girls State Tournament Bracket

2023 North Dakota Class A Girls State Tournament Bracket

Quarterfinal Matchups

Quarterfinals: EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne (16-8) vs WDA #4 Legacy (18-7) – 1:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know

EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne (16-8)

67.9 Points Per Game (4th in EDC)

59.2 Points Per Game Allowed (6th in EDC)

36.5% Field Goal Percentage (4th in EDC)

27.7% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (5th in EDC)

Last State Title: None

Player to Watch – Brenna Dick, G, Junior, 5’9″

19.9 Points Per Game (5th in EDC)

3.1 Assists Per Game (8th in EDC)

79.0% Free Throw Percentage (4th in EDC)

WDA #4 Legacy (18-7)

69.5 Points Per Game (3rd in WDA)

53.3 Points Per Game Allowed (3rd in WDA)

46.6% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (5th in WDA)

29.5% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2017 (1 Championship Overall)

Player to Watch – Brooklynn Felchle, C, Sophomore, 6’3″

16.4 Points Per Game (8th in WDA)

64.9% Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

9.0 Rebounds Per Game (3rd in WDA)

Quarterfinals: WDA #2 Century (21-3) vs EDC #3 Fargo Davies (21-2) – 3:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know

WDA #2 Minot (20-4)

83.5 Points Per Game (2nd in WDA)

64.9 Points Per Game Allowed (2nd in WDA)

51.1% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

35.8% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (2nd in WDA)

Last State Title: 2022 (18 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Darik Dissette, F, Senior, 6’4″

27.7 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

7.7 Rebounds Per Game (5th in WDA)

3.4 Assists Per Game (8th in WDA)

EDC #3 Grand Forks Red River (17-7)

80.3 Points Per Game (2nd in EDC)

70.4 Points Per Game Allowed (5th in EDC)

44.7% Field Goal Percentage (1st in EDC)

35.0% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in EDC)

Last State Title: 2012 (2 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Reis Rowekamp, G, Senior, 6’4″

23.4 Points Per Game (4th in EDC)

3.9 Assists Per Game (T-5th in EDC)

83.3% Free Throw Percentage (1st in EDC)

Quarterfinals: WDA #1 Minot (20-4) vs EDC #4 Grand Forks Red River (22-2) – 5:00 p.m.

What You Need To Know

WDA #1 Minot (20-4)

80.3 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

58.7 Points Per Game Allowed (5th in WDA)

55.4% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

34.0% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

Last State Title: 2022 (2 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Leelee Bell, G/F, Freshman, 6’2″

20.3 Points Per Game (3rd in WDA)

47 Blocks this Season (1st in WDA)

10.0 Rebounds Per Game (1st in WDA)

EDC #4 Grand Forks Red River (22-2)

68.9 Points Per Game (3rd in EDC)

42.6 Points Per Game Allowed (1st in EDC)

33.1% Field Goal Percentage (8th in EDC)

27.6% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in EDC)

Last State Title: 1988 (1 Championship Overall)

Player to Watch – Jocelyn Schiller, G, Junior, 5’7″

26.4 Points Per Game (1st in EDC)

6.1 Assists Per Game (T-2nd in EDC)

6.9 Steals Per Game (2nd in EDC)

Quarterfinals: EDC #2 West Fargo (19-5) vs WDA #3 Bismarck (19-5) – 7:00 p.m.

What You Need To Know

EDC #2 West Fargo (19-5)

80.7 Points Per Game (1st in EDC)

54.1 Points Per Game Allowed (3rd in EDC)

42.8% Field Goal Percentage (1st in EDC)

35.6% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in EDC)

Last State Title: 1998 (2 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Miriley Simon, C, Senior, 6’1″

22.0 Points Per Game (2nd in EDC)

9.9 Rebounds Per Game (3rd in EDC)

33 Total Blocked Shots this Season (2nd in EDC)

WDA #3 Bismarck (19-5)

68.5 Points Per Game (4th in WDA)

52.2 Points Per Game Allowed (2nd in WDA)

45.7% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

32.3% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (T-5th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2009 (2 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Peyton Neumiller, G, Senior, 5’10”

15.2 Points Per Game (11th in WDA)

4.3 Assists Per Game (2nd in WDA)

2.5 Steals Per Game (4th in WDA)

Featured Articles

Featured Articles:

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates