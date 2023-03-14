(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!
Keep up with KX Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!
Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates
- 2023 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 2-4, Minot State Dome)
- 2023 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2023 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2023 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 9-11, Scheels Arena & Fargodome)
- 2023 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 9-11, Scheels Arena & Fargodome)
- 2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 16-18, Bismarck Event Center)
- KX Sports Tournament Central
Current Bracket
Class B Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket
Quarterfinal Matchups
Quarterfinal: #2 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-4) – 1:00 p.m. CDT
What You Need To Know:
#2 Shiloh Christian (20-4)
- Region 5 Champions
- 17th State Tournament Appearance (6th Straight Appearance)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 65-33 win over New Salem-Almont in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 73-36 win over Washburn in the Regional Semifinals
- 63-46 win over Garrison in the Regional Championship
Player To Watch: Jay Wanzek, F, Senior, 6’7″
- 12 Points Per Game
- 10 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.5 Assists Per Game
Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-4)
- Region 8 Champions
- 4th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2021)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 63-43 win over Mandaree in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 55-52 win over Stanley in the Regional Semifinals
- 77-58 win over Kenmare/Bowbells in the Regional Championship
Player To Watch: Tyson Enget, G, Senior, 5’10”
- 18 Points Per Game
- 8.5 Rebounds Per Game
- 7.7 Assists Per Game
Quarterfinal: #3 Beulah (20-4) vs Medina-Pingree/Buchanan (21-4) – 2:45 p.m. CDT
What You Need To Know:
#3 Beulah (20-4)
- Region 7 Champions
- 17th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2020)
- Last State Title: 2012 (1 State Title Overall)
How They Got Here:
- 75-29 win over Heart River in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 52-29 win over Dickinson Trinity in the Regional Semifinals
- 65-55 win over Bowman County in the Regional Championship
Player To Watch: Trace Beauchamp, G, Junior, 6’3″
- 15.8 Points Per Game
- 6.8 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.6 Assists Per Game
Medina-Pingree/Buchanan (21-4)
- Region 3 Champions
- 3rd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2006)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 58-41 win over Carrington in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 47-39 win over Linton/HMB in the Regional Semifinals
- 57-56 win over Ellendale in the Regional Championship
Quarterfinal: #1 Central Cass (23-0) vs Warwick (19-6) – 6:30 p.m. CDT
What You Need To Know:
#1 Central Cass (23-0)
- Region 1 Champions
- 9th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2012)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 69-37 win over Wyndmere/Lidgerwood in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 79-71 win over Hankinson in the Regional Semifinals
- 44-40 win over Kindred in the Regional Championship
Player To Watch: Cole Holzer, F/C, Junior, 6’7″
- 14.2 Points Per Game
- 9.2 Rebounds Per Game
- 3 Assists Per Game
Warwick (19-6)
- Region 4 Champions
- 3rd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 1996)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 72-63 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne in the Regional Play-In
- 65-56 win over Harvey/Wells County in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 58-52 win over North Prairie in the Regional Semifinals
- 56-52 win over North Star in the Regional Championship
Quarterfinal: #4 Thompson (16-7) vs #5 Des Lacs-Burlington (19-6) – 8:15 p.m. CDT
What You Need To Know:
#4 Thompson (16-7)
- Region 2 Champions
- 2nd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2019)
- Last State Title: 2019 (1 State Title Overall)
How They Got Here:
- 62-37 win over Park River/Fordville-Lankin in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 62-60 win over May-Port-C-G in the Regional Semifinals
- 46-41 win over Grafton in the Regional Championship
#5 Des Lacs-Burlington (19-6)
- Region 6 Champions
- 6th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 1998)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 56-36 win over TGU in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 55-47 win over Our Redeemer’s in the Regional Semifinals
- 80-77 win over Bishop Ryan in the Regional Championship
Player To Watch: Carson Yale, F, Senior, 6’9″
- 19.9 Points Per Game
- 11.2 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.9 Assists Per Game
