(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!

Keep up with KX Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates

Current Bracket

Class B Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament Bracket

Quarterfinal Matchups

Quarterfinal: #2 Shiloh Christian (20-4) vs Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-4) – 1:00 p.m. CDT

What You Need To Know:

#2 Shiloh Christian (20-4)

Region 5 Champions

17th State Tournament Appearance (6th Straight Appearance)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

65-33 win over New Salem-Almont in the Regional Quarterfinals

73-36 win over Washburn in the Regional Semifinals

63-46 win over Garrison in the Regional Championship

Player To Watch: Jay Wanzek, F, Senior, 6’7″

12 Points Per Game

10 Rebounds Per Game

3.5 Assists Per Game

Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-4)

Region 8 Champions

4th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2021)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

63-43 win over Mandaree in the Regional Quarterfinals

55-52 win over Stanley in the Regional Semifinals

77-58 win over Kenmare/Bowbells in the Regional Championship

Player To Watch: Tyson Enget, G, Senior, 5’10”

18 Points Per Game

8.5 Rebounds Per Game

7.7 Assists Per Game

Quarterfinal: #3 Beulah (20-4) vs Medina-Pingree/Buchanan (21-4) – 2:45 p.m. CDT

What You Need To Know:

#3 Beulah (20-4)

Region 7 Champions

17th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2020)

Last State Title: 2012 (1 State Title Overall)

How They Got Here:

75-29 win over Heart River in the Regional Quarterfinals

52-29 win over Dickinson Trinity in the Regional Semifinals

65-55 win over Bowman County in the Regional Championship

Player To Watch: Trace Beauchamp, G, Junior, 6’3″

15.8 Points Per Game

6.8 Rebounds Per Game

3.6 Assists Per Game

Medina-Pingree/Buchanan (21-4)

Region 3 Champions

3rd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2006)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

58-41 win over Carrington in the Regional Quarterfinals

47-39 win over Linton/HMB in the Regional Semifinals

57-56 win over Ellendale in the Regional Championship

Quarterfinal: #1 Central Cass (23-0) vs Warwick (19-6) – 6:30 p.m. CDT

What You Need To Know:

#1 Central Cass (23-0)

Region 1 Champions

9th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2012)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

69-37 win over Wyndmere/Lidgerwood in the Regional Quarterfinals

79-71 win over Hankinson in the Regional Semifinals

44-40 win over Kindred in the Regional Championship

Player To Watch: Cole Holzer, F/C, Junior, 6’7″

14.2 Points Per Game

9.2 Rebounds Per Game

3 Assists Per Game

Warwick (19-6)

Region 4 Champions

3rd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 1996)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

72-63 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne in the Regional Play-In

65-56 win over Harvey/Wells County in the Regional Quarterfinals

58-52 win over North Prairie in the Regional Semifinals

56-52 win over North Star in the Regional Championship

Quarterfinal: #4 Thompson (16-7) vs #5 Des Lacs-Burlington (19-6) – 8:15 p.m. CDT

What You Need To Know:

#4 Thompson (16-7)

Region 2 Champions

2nd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2019)

Last State Title: 2019 (1 State Title Overall)

How They Got Here:

62-37 win over Park River/Fordville-Lankin in the Regional Quarterfinals

62-60 win over May-Port-C-G in the Regional Semifinals

46-41 win over Grafton in the Regional Championship

#5 Des Lacs-Burlington (19-6)

Region 6 Champions

6th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 1998)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

56-36 win over TGU in the Regional Quarterfinals

55-47 win over Our Redeemer’s in the Regional Semifinals

80-77 win over Bishop Ryan in the Regional Championship

Player To Watch: Carson Yale, F, Senior, 6’9″

19.9 Points Per Game

11.2 Rebounds Per Game

2.9 Assists Per Game

