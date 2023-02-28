(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!



Quarterfinal: #2 Central Cass (20-3) vs Bowman County (23-2) – 1:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#2 Central Cass (20-3)

Region 1 Champions

7th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2021)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

49-26 win over Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in the Regional Quarterfinals

56-34 win over Sargent County in the Regional Semifinals

69-49 win over Northern Cass in the Regional Championship

Player to Watch – Decontee Smith, F, Senior, 5’9″

19.0 Points Per Game

7.4 Rebounds Per Game

3.5 Steals Per Game

Bowman County (23-2)

Region 7 Champions

6th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2008)

Last State Title: 1992 (1 Championship overall)

How They Got Here:

70-53 win over Killdeer in the Regional Quarterfinals

68-58 win over Glen Ullin/Hebron in the Regional Semifinals

70-55 win over Grant County/Mott-Regent in the Regional Championship

Player to Watch – Ellie Powell, F, Senior, 5’11”

18.0 Points Per Game

11.0 Rebounds Per Game

3.0 Steals Per Game

Quarterfinal: #3 Rugby (21-2) vs Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (19-5) – 2:45 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#3 Rugby (21-2)

Region 6 Champions

5th State Tournament Appearance in the last 8 years

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

56-35 win over Surrey in the Regional Quarterfinals

59-32 win over South Prairie-Max in the Regional Semifinals

48-41 win over Our Redeemer’s in the Regional Championship

Player to Watch – Mykell Heidlebaugh, F, Senior, 5’11”

16.5 Points Per Game

9.0 Rebounds Per Game

5.1 Assists Per Game

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (19-5)

Region 4 Champions

6th Straight State Tournament Appearance

Last State Title: 2020 (3rd overall)

How They Got Here:

58-18 win over North Star in the Regional Quarterfinals

59-37 win over Four Winds/Minnewaukan in the Regional Semifinals

52-42 win over North Prairie in the Regional Championship

Quarterfinal: #1 Thompson (22-2) vs Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (19-5) – 6:30 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#1 Thompson (22-2)

Region 2 Champions

8th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2019)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

71-21 win over Hillsboro/Central Valley in the Regional Quarterfinals

60-43 win over Hatton/Northwood in the Regional Semifinals

49-39 win over Grafton in the Regional Championship

Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (19-5)

Region 3 Champions

2nd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2017)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

56-23 win over Medina-Pingree/Buchanan in the Regional Quarterfinals

55-49 win over Carrington in the Regional Semifinals

41-38 win over Linton-HMB in the Regional Championship

Player to Watch – Mataeya Mathern, G/F, Junior, 5’10”

18.2 Points Per Game

8.25 Rebounds Per Game

139 Steals this Season

Quarterfinal: #4 Kenmare/Bowbells (23-2) vs #5 Garrison (22-2) – 8:15 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#4 Kenmare/Bowbells (23-2)

Region 8 Champions

3rd Straight State Tournament Appearance (7th overall)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

58-20 win over Trenton in the Regional Quarterfinals

57-22 win over New Town in the Regional Semifinals

63-41 win over Tioga in the Regional Championship

Player to Watch – Brenna Stroklund, C, Senior, 6’0″

18.0 Points Per Game

9.0 Rebounds Per Game

3.0 Blocks Per Game

#5 Garrison (22-2)

Region 5 Champions

First State Tournament Appearance since 1999 (2nd overall)

Last State Title: None

How They Got Here:

51-26 win over New Salem-Almont in the Regional Quarterfinals

52-47 win over Central McLean in the Regional Semifinals

70-58 win over Shiloh Christian in the Regional Championship

Player to Watch – Karli Klein, C, Senior, 5’11”

13.0 Points Per Game

10.0 Rebounds Per Game

