(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!
Keep up with KX Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!
Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates
- 2023 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 2-4, Minot State Dome)
- 2023 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 2-4, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2023 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 2-4, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2023 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 9-11, Scheels Arena & Fargodome)
- 2023 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 9-11, Scheels Arena & Fargodome)
- 2023 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 16-18, Bismarck Event Center)
- KX Sports Tournament Central
Current Bracket
Class B Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket
Bracket Breakdown and Predictions
Quarterfinal Matchups
Quarterfinal: #2 Central Cass (20-3) vs Bowman County (23-2) – 1:00 p.m. CST
What You Need To Know:
#2 Central Cass (20-3)
- Region 1 Champions
- 7th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2021)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 49-26 win over Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 56-34 win over Sargent County in the Regional Semifinals
- 69-49 win over Northern Cass in the Regional Championship
Player to Watch – Decontee Smith, F, Senior, 5’9″
- 19.0 Points Per Game
- 7.4 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.5 Steals Per Game
Bowman County (23-2)
- Region 7 Champions
- 6th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2008)
- Last State Title: 1992 (1 Championship overall)
How They Got Here:
- 70-53 win over Killdeer in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 68-58 win over Glen Ullin/Hebron in the Regional Semifinals
- 70-55 win over Grant County/Mott-Regent in the Regional Championship
Player to Watch – Ellie Powell, F, Senior, 5’11”
- 18.0 Points Per Game
- 11.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.0 Steals Per Game
Quarterfinal: #3 Rugby (21-2) vs Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (19-5) – 2:45 p.m. CST
What You Need To Know:
#3 Rugby (21-2)
- Region 6 Champions
- 5th State Tournament Appearance in the last 8 years
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 56-35 win over Surrey in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 59-32 win over South Prairie-Max in the Regional Semifinals
- 48-41 win over Our Redeemer’s in the Regional Championship
Player to Watch – Mykell Heidlebaugh, F, Senior, 5’11”
- 16.5 Points Per Game
- 9.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 5.1 Assists Per Game
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (19-5)
- Region 4 Champions
- 6th Straight State Tournament Appearance
- Last State Title: 2020 (3rd overall)
How They Got Here:
- 58-18 win over North Star in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 59-37 win over Four Winds/Minnewaukan in the Regional Semifinals
- 52-42 win over North Prairie in the Regional Championship
Quarterfinal: #1 Thompson (22-2) vs Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (19-5) – 6:30 p.m. CST
What You Need To Know:
#1 Thompson (22-2)
- Region 2 Champions
- 8th State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2019)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 71-21 win over Hillsboro/Central Valley in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 60-43 win over Hatton/Northwood in the Regional Semifinals
- 49-39 win over Grafton in the Regional Championship
Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (19-5)
- Region 3 Champions
- 2nd State Tournament Appearance (1st since 2017)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 56-23 win over Medina-Pingree/Buchanan in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 55-49 win over Carrington in the Regional Semifinals
- 41-38 win over Linton-HMB in the Regional Championship
Player to Watch – Mataeya Mathern, G/F, Junior, 5’10”
- 18.2 Points Per Game
- 8.25 Rebounds Per Game
- 139 Steals this Season
Quarterfinal: #4 Kenmare/Bowbells (23-2) vs #5 Garrison (22-2) – 8:15 p.m. CST
What You Need To Know:
#4 Kenmare/Bowbells (23-2)
- Region 8 Champions
- 3rd Straight State Tournament Appearance (7th overall)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 58-20 win over Trenton in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 57-22 win over New Town in the Regional Semifinals
- 63-41 win over Tioga in the Regional Championship
Player to Watch – Brenna Stroklund, C, Senior, 6’0″
- 18.0 Points Per Game
- 9.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.0 Blocks Per Game
#5 Garrison (22-2)
- Region 5 Champions
- First State Tournament Appearance since 1999 (2nd overall)
- Last State Title: None
How They Got Here:
- 51-26 win over New Salem-Almont in the Regional Quarterfinals
- 52-47 win over Central McLean in the Regional Semifinals
- 70-58 win over Shiloh Christian in the Regional Championship
Player to Watch – Karli Klein, C, Senior, 5’11”
- 13.0 Points Per Game
- 10.0 Rebounds Per Game
Featured Articles:
- After the Whistle: Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament Preview
- North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) approves three-class basketball for 2023-2024 season
- Friday Night Frenzy: Winter Week 8
- Plays of the Week – February 26
- Basketball: Region 6 tournament set after district finals
- Basketball: Bishop Ryan and DLB advance to District 12 Championship game
- Basketball: Mandan and St. Mary’s secure spots in the WDA tournament
