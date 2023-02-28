(KXNET) — The 2023 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as WDA Champions? And who will clinch a trip to Fargo for a chance at the Class A State Title? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!

Keep up with KX Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates

Current Bracket

2023 North Dakota West Region Boys Tournament Bracket

2023 North Dakota West Region Boys Tournament Bracket

Quarterfinal Matchups

Quarterfinal: #1 Century (21-0) vs #8 Turtle Mountain (7-15) – 3:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#1 Century (21-0)

85.5 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

58.9 Points Per Game Allowed (1st in WDA)

59.8% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

37.8% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

Last State Title: 2018 (3 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Ryan Erikson, C, Senior, 6’10”

17.1 Points Per Game (8th in WDA)

10.1 Rebounds Per Game (1st in WDA)

23 Blocks This Season (1st in WDA)

#8 Turtle Mountain (7-15)

77.8 Points Per Game (5th in WDA)

81.3 Points Per Game Allowed (10th in WDA)

49.3% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (T-7th in WDA)

26.6% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (Last in WDA)

Last State Title: None

Player to Watch – Parker Wallette, F, Senior, 6’3″

20.5 Points Per Game (5th in WDA)

10.0 Rebounds Per Game (2nd in WDA)

3.6 Assists Per Game (7th in WDA)

Quarterfinal: #4 Bismarck (12-9) vs #5 Legacy (12-9) – 4:45 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#4 Bismarck (12-9)

83.4 Points Per Game (3rd in WDA)

80.0 Points Per Game Allowed (9th in WDA)

49.3% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (T-7th in WDA)

31.8% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (7th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2010 (12 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Andre’ Austin, G, Sophomore, 6’1″

17.2 Points Per Game (7th in WDA)

4.8 Assists Per Game (2nd in WDA)

#5 Legacy (12-9)

71.9 Points Per Game (8th in WDA)

68.6 Points Per Game Allowed (4th in WDA)

51.2% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (5th in WDA)

32.2% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

Last State Title: None

Player to Watch – Lucas Kupfer, F, Junior, 6’5″

15.2 Points Per Game (11th in WDA)

60.6% Field Goal Percentage (4th in WDA)

7.5 Rebounds Per Game (6th in WDA)

Quarterfinal: #2 Minot (18-3) vs #10 Williston (7-14) – 6:30 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#2 Minot (18-3)

83.5 Points Per Game (2nd in WDA)

64.9 Points Per Game Allowed (2nd in WDA)

51.1% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

35.8% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (2nd in WDA)

Last State Title: 2022 (18 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Darik Dissette, F, Senior, 6’4″

27.7 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

7.7 Rebounds Per Game (5th in WDA)

3.4 Assists Per Game (8th in WDA)

#10 Williston (7-14)

67.7 Points Per Game (9th in WDA)

75.8 Points Per Game Allowed (7th in WDA)

49.0% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (9th in WDA)

27.7% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (10th in WDA)

Last State Title: 1975 (4 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Isiah St. Romain, G/F, Junior, 6’3″

22.6 Points Per Game (3rd in WDA)

7.3 Rebounds Per Game (7th in WDA)

3.2 Assists Per Game (9th in WDA)

Quarterfinal: #3 Mandan (15-6) vs #6 Jamestown (12-10) – 8:15 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#3 Mandan (15-6)

81.1 Points Per Game (4th in WDA)

69.7 Points Per Game Allowed (5th in WDA)

59.3% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (2nd in WDA)

32.5% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (5th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2009 (5 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Hudsen Sheldon, G, Sophomore, 6’2″

20.8 Points Per Game (4th in WDA)

3.0 Steals Per Game (1st in WDA)

14 Blocks this Season (T-3rd in WDA)

#6 Jamestown (12-10)

72.9 Points Per Game (7th in WDA)

69.5 Points Per Game Allowed (3rd in WDA)

53.3% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (3rd in WDA)

32.6% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (4th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2019 (7 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Thomas Newman, G, Sophomore, 6’1″

55.3% Field Goals Percentage (7th in WDA)

75.9% Free Throw Percentage (11th in WDA)

Featured Articles

Featured Articles:

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates