(KXNET) — The 2023 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as WDA Champions? And who will clinch a trip to Fargo for a chance at the Class A State Title? We’ll have full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!

Keep up with KX Tournament Central as we cover all the March Madness from North Dakota High School Basketball!

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates

Current Bracket

2023 North Dakota West Region Girls Tournament Bracket

2023 North Dakota West Region Boys Tournament Bracket

Quarterfinal Matchups

Quarterfinal: #1 Century (18-2) vs #8 Dickinson (8-14) – 2:00 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#1 Century (18-2)

70.8 Points Per Game (2nd in WDA)

49.0 Points Per Game Allowed (1st in WDA)

48.6% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (2nd in WDA)

33.5% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (2nd in WDA)

Last State Title: 2021 (7 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Logan Nissley, G/F, Senior, 6’0″

21.2 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

4.2 Steals Per Game (1st in WDA)

7.8 Rebounds Per Game (10th in WDA)

#8 Dickinson (8-14)

57.5 Points Per Game (9th in WDA)

66.2 Points Per Game Allowed (8th in WDA)

38.5% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (8th in WDA)

22.5% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (Last in WDA)

Last State Title: None

Player to Watch – Emily Ash, G, Senior

16.0 Points Per Game (9th in WDA)

2.0 Steals Per Game (T-8th in WDA)

7.0 Rebounds Per Game (13th in WDA)

Quarterfinal: #4 Legacy (15-6) vs #5 Jamestown (11-10) – 3:45 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#4 Legacy (15-6)

69.5 Points Per Game (3rd in WDA)

53.3 Points Per Game Allowed (3rd in WDA)

46.6% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (5th in WDA)

29.5% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2017 (1 Championship Overall)

Player to Watch – Brooklynn Felchle, C, Sophomore, 6’3″

16.4 Points Per Game (8th in WDA)

64.9% Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

9.0 Rebounds Per Game (3rd in WDA)

#5 Jamestown (11-10)

68.1 Points Per Game (5th in WDA)

59.5 Points Per Game Allowed (6th in WDA)

48.1% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (3rd in WDA)

33.1% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (3rd in WDA)

Last State Title: 1974 (1 Championship Overall)

Player to Watch – Ella Falk, G, Senior, 5’10”

18.4 Points Per Game (4th in WDA)

59.1% Field Goal Percentage (2nd in WDA)

3.9 Assists Per Game (3rd in WDA)

Quarterfinal: #2 Minot (17-4) vs #7 Mandan (10-10) – 5:30 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#2 Minot (17-4)

80.3 Points Per Game (1st in WDA)

58.7 Points Per Game Allowed (5th in WDA)

55.4% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

34.0% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (1st in WDA)

Last State Title: 2022 (2 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Leelee Bell, G/F, Freshman, 6’2″

20.3 Points Per Game (3rd in WDA)

47 Blocks this Season (1st in WDA)

10.0 Rebounds Per Game (1st in WDA)

#7 Mandan (10-10)

60.9 Points Per Game (7th in WDA)

65.7 Points Per Game Allowed (7th in WDA)

38.2% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (9th in WDA)

32.3% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (T-5th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2008 (9 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – McKenna Johnson, F, Sophomore, 6’2″

7.2 Rebounds Per Game (12th in WDA)

34 Blocks this Season (2nd in WDA)

50.9% Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

Quarterfinal: #3 Bismarck (17-4) vs #6 St. Mary’s (11-11) – 7:15 p.m. CST

What You Need To Know:

#3 Bismarck (17-4)

68.5 Points Per Game (4th in WDA)

52.2 Points Per Game Allowed (2nd in WDA)

45.7% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (6th in WDA)

32.3% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (T-5th in WDA)

Last State Title: 2009 (2 Championships Overall)

Player to Watch – Peyton Neumiller, G, Senior, 5’10”

15.2 Points Per Game (11th in WDA)

4.3 Assists Per Game (2nd in WDA)

2.5 Steals Per Game (4th in WDA)

#6 St. Mary’s (11-11)

63.9 Points Per Game (6th in WDA)

57.7 Points Per Game Allowed (4th in WDA)

47.0% 2-Point Field Goal Percentage (4th in WDA)

28.5% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (7th in WDA)

Last State Title: None

Player to Watch – Mykendra Messer, F, Senior, 5’10”

7.9 Rebounds Per Game (T-8th in WDA)

52.3% Field Goal Percentage (3rd in WDA)

3.0 Steals Per Game (2nd in WDA)

Featured Articles

Featured Articles:

Tournament Central Quick Links and Dates