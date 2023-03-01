(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament officially begins tomorrow, March 2, in Minot. The top teams in the state will be under the spotlight for all of North Dakota to see!

Heading into tomorrow, here’s a look at some of the top players to watch this week:

Decontee Smith, Central Cass – F, Senior, 5’9″

19.0 Points Per Game

7.4 Rebounds Per Game

3.5 Steals Per Game

Ellie Powell, Bowman County – F, Senior, 5’11“

18.0 Points Per Game

11.0 Rebounds Per Game

3.0 Steals Per Game

Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby – F, Senior, 5’11“

16.5 Points Per Game

9.0 Rebounds Per Game

5.1 Assists Per Game

Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier – G/F, Junior, 5’10“

18.2 Points Per Game

8.25 Rebounds Per Game

139 Steals this Season

Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare/Bowbells – C, Senior, 6’0“

18.0 Points Per Game

9.0 Rebounds Per Game

3.0 Blocks Per Game

Karli Klein, Garrison – C, Senior, 5’11“

13.0 Points Per Game

10.0 Rebounds Per Game

