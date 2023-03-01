(KXNET) — The 2023 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament officially begins tomorrow, March 2, in Minot. The top teams in the state will be under the spotlight for all of North Dakota to see!
Heading into tomorrow, here’s a look at some of the top players to watch this week:
Decontee Smith, Central Cass – F, Senior, 5’9″
- 19.0 Points Per Game
- 7.4 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.5 Steals Per Game
Ellie Powell, Bowman County – F, Senior, 5’11“
- 18.0 Points Per Game
- 11.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.0 Steals Per Game
Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby – F, Senior, 5’11“
- 16.5 Points Per Game
- 9.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 5.1 Assists Per Game
Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier – G/F, Junior, 5’10“
- 18.2 Points Per Game
- 8.25 Rebounds Per Game
- 139 Steals this Season
Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare/Bowbells – C, Senior, 6’0“
- 18.0 Points Per Game
- 9.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.0 Blocks Per Game
Karli Klein, Garrison – C, Senior, 5’11“
- 13.0 Points Per Game
- 10.0 Rebounds Per Game
Make sure to follow KX Sports Tournament Central to see how all the top stars perform in the month of March by clicking here!