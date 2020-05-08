Track: Alyssa Andress prepares for freshman year at DSU

Hettinger-Scranton’s Alyssa Andress is a three sport athlete who was hoping to end her career with a state track appearance.

The senior was anticipating a return to state in triple jump, while also qualifying for the first time in javelin. Although Andress won’t get that last shot, she is remaining positive for her next season at Dickinson State.

“Not having a sport is definitely different,” Andress said. “I’ve been trying to stay active and doing my workouts so that hopefully next year I’ll be prepared when the time comes. I enjoy working out and staying in shape, so I’ve been picking up there. I miss talking to my teammates, I miss seeing my coaches, that’s difficult.”

Andress will be on the Blue Hawks volleyball and track teams next year.