The 2023 State Track and Field Meet has come and gone, with plenty of state records falling throughout the weekend, and five new teams crowned as champions.
Class A Boys Leaderboard:
|1. Century*
|121.5
|2. Legacy
|109
|3. Bismarck
|95
|4. Fargo South
|58
|5. Fargo Davies
|51
Class A Girls Leaderboard:
|1. Fargo Davies*
|120.5
|2. Grand Forks Red River
|64.25
|3. Bismarck
|63
|3. West Fargo
|63
|5. Century
|55
Class B Boys Leaderboard:
|1. Kindred*
|124
|2. Bowman County
|101
|3. Hillsboro/Central Valley
|86
|4. Carrington
|36
|5. Shiloh Christian
|35
Class B Girls Leaderboard:
|1. Central McLean*
|46
|1. Central Cass*
|46
|3. New Rockford-Sheyenne
|44
|4. Bowman County
|38
|4. Carrington
|38
