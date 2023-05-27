The 2023 State Track and Field Meet has come and gone, with plenty of state records falling throughout the weekend, and five new teams crowned as champions.

Class A Boys Leaderboard:

1. Century*121.5
2. Legacy109
3. Bismarck95
4. Fargo South58
5. Fargo Davies51
*Denotes State Champion

Class A Girls Leaderboard:

1. Fargo Davies*120.5
2. Grand Forks Red River64.25
3. Bismarck63
3. West Fargo63
5. Century55
*Denotes State Champion

Class B Boys Leaderboard:

1. Kindred*124
2. Bowman County101
3. Hillsboro/Central Valley86
4. Carrington36
5. Shiloh Christian35
*Denotes State Champion

Class B Girls Leaderboard:

1. Central McLean*46
1. Central Cass*46
3. New Rockford-Sheyenne44
4. Bowman County38
4. Carrington38
*Denotes State Champion

