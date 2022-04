Track and Field was back in action Thursday as the WDA Boys competed in Bismarck, while the girls were across the river in Mandan.

Charlie Denton Relays Results:

1. Century – 222

2. Bismarck – 156

3. Legacy – 120

4. Minot – 80.5

5. Dickinson – 43

Mandan Girls Meet Results:

1. Century – 161

2. Bismarck – 98.5

3. Minot – 98

4. Jamestown – 93

5. Mandan – 81.5