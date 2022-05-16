Monday marked the last chance for most athletes in the state to qualify for the state meet, which is set to begin next Thursday.

WDA Last Chance Meet:

Boys:

1. Bismarck – 157

2. Century – 134

3. Legacy – 120

4. Mandan – 69

5. Dickinson – 68

Girls:

1. Century – 152

2. Bismarck – 114.5

3. Minot – 105

4. Legacy – 85.5

5. Mandan – 77

Shiloh Christian Last Chance Meet:

Boys:

1. Southern McLean – 169

2. Central McLean – 161.5

3. Shiloh Christian – 104.5

4. Beulah – 85

5. South Prairie-Max – 74

Girls:

1. Beulah – 133.5

2. Southern McLean – 119

3. Central McLean – 113

4. Shiloh Christian – 110

5. Linton-HMB – 78.5