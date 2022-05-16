Monday marked the last chance for most athletes in the state to qualify for the state meet, which is set to begin next Thursday.
WDA Last Chance Meet:
Boys:
1. Bismarck – 157
2. Century – 134
3. Legacy – 120
4. Mandan – 69
5. Dickinson – 68
Girls:
1. Century – 152
2. Bismarck – 114.5
3. Minot – 105
4. Legacy – 85.5
5. Mandan – 77
Shiloh Christian Last Chance Meet:
Boys:
1. Southern McLean – 169
2. Central McLean – 161.5
3. Shiloh Christian – 104.5
4. Beulah – 85
5. South Prairie-Max – 74
Girls:
1. Beulah – 133.5
2. Southern McLean – 119
3. Central McLean – 113
4. Shiloh Christian – 110
5. Linton-HMB – 78.5