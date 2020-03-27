Track and Field: Beach leaning on seniors in 2020

The Beach track and field team is going to depend on the strength of their seniors this year.

Coach Mike Zier said his goal is to get his seniors to state. Andrea Lund has been to state competing in the 4×800 meter relay, a race that Beach has represented in the last few years. Zier hopes Lund can also reach the state meet in the two mile.

Samantha Oech is another senior who Zier hopes will reach the state meet in discus or shot put.

“Those were expectations,” Zier said. “And like I was saying for the team, was to score as many points at regional and get to the state tournament.”

Zier said he hopes his team gets a shortened season in May to give those seniors a chance at the state meet.

