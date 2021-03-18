Track and Field: Coaches eager to see what they have at first meet

The track season is set to begin Friday, hard to believe, but we are that much closer to sports moving outside in North Dakota.

It’ll be an unprecedented track and field season due to the large layoff. Sophomores in 2019 are now seniors in 2021. This creates an interesting challenge for coaches this season as far as who will excel in what events, but for defending champs Century, they’re ready.

“You know which ones you’re going to have,” says head coach Justin Miller. “But then you have a couple that you have your eye on that you’re not really sure. And that’s what makes it really fun in that first meet when they do something that’s going to be eye-opening and ‘hey, we have some kids here that can do things.’ But it’s also fun too to see what other schools are going to put out too because you’re not really sure about them.”