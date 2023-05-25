The State Track and Field meet got underway Thursday, with just one final on the running side, and plenty of action in the field events.
Class A Boys Leaderboard:
|1. Century Patriots
|30
|2. Bismarck Demons
|20
|3. Williston Coyotes
|16
|4. Grand Forks Central
|15
|5. Fargo Davies
|13
Class A Girls Leaderboard:
|1. Bismarck Demons
|27
|2. West Fargo Packers
|16
|2. Century Patriots
|16
|2. West Fargo Sheyenne
|16
|5. Dickinson Midgets
|15
Class B Boys Leaderboard:
|1. Kindred
|29
|2. Bowman County
|21
|3. North Star
|14
|4. Central Cass
|8
|4. Hillsboro/Central Valley
|8
Class B Girls Leaderboard:
|1. Hatton-Northwood
|16
|2. Hazen
|14
|3. DLB/L&C
|10
|3. Ellendale
|10
|3. Shiloh Christian
|10