Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Track and Field is off to a strong start to the season as the boys and girls both secured top two finishes at yesterday’s Northwest Conference Meet.

The Lakers, like many other teams are stuck practicing inside due to the snow and cold.

A notable returner for the Lakers is freshman distance runner Brynn Hanson, who took home first in the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter events at last year’s state meet.

Hanson and the Lakers have done their best to prepare for upcoming meets through the indoor practice sessions.

“Practices are a little harder to figure out what we’re going to do inside and sharing space with other spring sports. We try to do what we can, work hard inside. I encourage the kids to put in the work now inside and you’ll feel even better outdoors,” Head Coach Emily Knutson said.

“Just taking it one step at a time definitely. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I’ve got to just take one meet and work hard that meet and see where I can go from there and continue all the way to state. Hopefully we can get the goal again, but I’m just trying to just put as little pressure on myself as I can, because I know that doesn’t really benefit me,” Hanson said.

Hanson entered the track season after her second straight state championship in cross country.

She said the running track can present more of a mental challenge than cross country.

“Cross country is definitely a little bit easier to take on mentally, because you’re not running in circles and don’t have anything to take your mind off it, where as when you’re running in track, you’re just running circles,” Hanson said.