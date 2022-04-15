The track and field season will return at some point, in time for Century to lean on their big men when it comes to the throwing events.

The Patriots have continued a tradition of offensive linemen coming out and finding success in shotput, discus, and javelin. Lucas Schweigert is the top dog coming back this season, keeping the rivalries created in the trenches on the gridiron out in the field events.

“It’s a fun season for all of us to come out and just another time to compete,” says senior Lucas Schweigert. “Another opportunity to get out there with your friends again. Just go up against some of the other guys in the state. It might not be the exact same way going up against them, just get out there and compete.”

“Lucas still has a really high ceiling,” says head coach Justin Miller. “He’s still figuring things out as far as his technique goes and he’s one of those athletes that, once something connects, it connects, and then he knows what to do and I think he’s going to make some big jumps this year.”