BISMARCK, N.D. — Friday saw action on the track and the field, including multiple state records falling in many of the distance events.
Class A Boys Leaderboard
|1. Century
|63
|2. Bismarck
|46
|3. Williston
|38
|4. Fargo Davies
|32
|5. Grand Forks Red River
|26
Class A Girls Leaderboard
|1. Bismarck
|44
|2. Fargo Davies
|29
|3. Watford City
|28
|3. West Fargo
|28
|5. Century
|27
Class B Boys Leaderboard
|1. Kindred
|68
|2. Bowman County
|65
|3. North Star
|22
|4. Hillsboro/Central Valley
|21
|5. Dickinson Trinity
|15
Class B Girls Leaderboard
|1. Hatton-Northwood
|30
|2. Carrington
|27
|3. Rugby
|23
|4. Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark
|20
|5. Shiloh Christian
|15
