BISMARCK, N.D. — Friday saw action on the track and the field, including multiple state records falling in many of the distance events.

Class A Boys Leaderboard

1. Century63
2. Bismarck46
3. Williston38
4. Fargo Davies32
5. Grand Forks Red River26

Class A Girls Leaderboard

1. Bismarck44
2. Fargo Davies29
3. Watford City28
3. West Fargo28
5. Century27

Class B Boys Leaderboard

1. Kindred68
2. Bowman County65
3. North Star22
4. Hillsboro/Central Valley21
5. Dickinson Trinity15

Class B Girls Leaderboard

1. Hatton-Northwood30
2. Carrington27
3. Rugby23
4. Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark20
5. Shiloh Christian15

