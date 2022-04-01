Friday, 22 teams came to the Minot State Dome to compete in the CNDC Indoor meet. For the boy’s 55-meter dash Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore would finish in first place overall with a time of 6.55. And on the girl’s side of the 55-meter dash, New Rockford’s Kelsie Belquist would finish in first place overall with a time of 7.05.
CNDC Team Scores:
Girls:
Rugby 110
Beulah 56
Central McLean 44
New Rockford-Sheyenne 42
Southern McLean 40
Boys:
Harvey/Wells County 121
New Town 72
Rugby 61
Central McLean 44.5
Southern McLean 40.5
And Williston hosted the Thrivent Indoor Meet.
Team Scores from Williston:
Boys:
Minot 211
Williston 140
Dickinson 92
Watford City 62
Girls:
Minot 210.5
Dickinson 120
Williston 106.5
Watford City 22