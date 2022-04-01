Friday, 22 teams came to the Minot State Dome to compete in the CNDC Indoor meet. For the boy’s 55-meter dash Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore would finish in first place overall with a time of 6.55. And on the girl’s side of the 55-meter dash, New Rockford’s Kelsie Belquist would finish in first place overall with a time of 7.05.

CNDC Team Scores:

Girls:

Rugby 110

Beulah 56

Central McLean 44

New Rockford-Sheyenne 42

Southern McLean 40

Boys:

Harvey/Wells County 121

New Town 72

Rugby 61

Central McLean 44.5

Southern McLean 40.5

And Williston hosted the Thrivent Indoor Meet.

Team Scores from Williston:

Boys:

Minot 211

Williston 140

Dickinson 92

Watford City 62

Girls:

Minot 210.5

Dickinson 120

Williston 106.5

Watford City 22