Track: Beulah girls and Bowman boys win southwest regional; DLB girls and Powers Lake boys win northwest regional

The southwest and northwest regions ran Saturday for one final time before the state meet next weekend in Bismarck.
Southwest Region Girl’s Team Scores:
1. Beulah: 163
2. Bowman County: 117.5
3. Mott/Regent-New England: 110
4. Killdeer: 78.5
5. Dickinson Trinity: 66
Southwest Region Boy’s Team Scores:
1. Bowman County: 192
2. Beulah: 176.5
3. Dickinson Trinity: 89.5
4. Killdeer: 79.5
5. Mott/Regent-New England: 77
Northwest Region Girl’s Team Scores:
1. Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark: 111
2. Stanley: 91
3. Bishop Ryan: 87
4. Kenmare/Bowbells: 72
5. South Prairie: 59
Northwest Region Boy’s Team Scores:
1. Powers Lake: 98
2. Stanley: 84
3. Des-Lacs Burlington: 73
4. Surrey: 72
5. Bishop Ryan: 60