Track: Beulah girls working towards first state title in 33 years

Beulah’s girls track team is taking a step toward another championship. The Miners won the southwest region title on Saturday, and they don’t plan on stopping there.

“They came into the year hungry,” head coach Cameron Brown said. “They had goals and determination to make up for a lost year, and to see where they’ve taken that and ran with it, no pun intended, it’s been awesome to see them succeed beyond what I could’ve imagined.”

Sophomore Jenna Koppelsloen and junior Kinsey Zuroff are just a couple of athletes helping the Miners succeed. Both have qualified in eight different events this season.

“I usually just go into the event and I’m like well I just want to do my best and I want to try get the most points I can for my team so we can try and win the meet,” Koppelsloen said. “Even if it’s a new event I’m just like ‘okay I got this.'”

The problem is athletes can only compete in four events at the state meet. Creating a unique challenge for a team hoping to earn as many points as possible.

“Yeah, it’s a bit of a chess game,” Brown explained.

A game the Miners have been playing all season, qualifying in 13 total events as a team.

“We kind of look at what our competition will be at the meet, like if there’s better runners and throwers there I’ll do throwing and my running events so I can become better by racing against those better athletes and throwing against them,” Zuroff said.

The Miners have four more days to map out their strategy for state, in hopes of calling checkmate and earning their first state championship since 1988.

“They understand that the more we get to state the better our chances are there at scoring high and doing great things there for our track program,” Brown said.