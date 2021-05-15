Track: Beulah sweeps Glenburn Invite; Bismarck girls win WDA meet

Teams around the state returned to the track Saturday for a final weekend of races before regional meets take place next weekend.
Glenburn Invite Girl’s Team Scores:
1. Beulah: 145
2. Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark: 78
3. Berthold: 72
4. Bishop Ryan: 65
5. Kenmare/Bowbells: 52
Glenburn Invite Boy’s Team Scores:
1. Beulah: 140
2. Velva-Drake/Anamoose: 75
3. Stanley: 63
4. Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis and Clark: 61
5. Powers Lake: 60
Mandan Kiwanis Invite Team Scores:
1. Bismarck: 131
2. Century: 120
3. Minot: 113
4. Mandan: 112
5. Legacy: 84.5