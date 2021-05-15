Track: Beulah sweeps Glenburn Invite; Bismarck girls win WDA meet

Mostly sunny conditions and very warm temperatures were the story for most of western North Dakota on Saturday. Temperatures warmed up enough to reach the convective temperature which produced quite a few cumulus clouds and even some scattered showers. Those showers may not reach the ground in many areas due to relative humidity values 20% or below in some spots.

Instability may lead to a chance at a rumble of thunder, but will not last long before conditions become more stable. There is always the possibility of fire weather given the warm, dry conditions, however light winds will keep that danger below the critical threshold.