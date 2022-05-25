Track athletes are lacing up the running shoes this week as they get prepared for state track in Bismarck, and one runner to have your eye on is Beulah’s Kevin Gilmore.

Gilmore is one of the fastest runners in the 100 meters, 200 meters and he has one of the best performances this year in the long jump. The best part about Gilmore’s running success is that he hasn’t gotten used to using starting blocks, so there’s still a lot of speed being left out on the track.

“I’ve just been running without blocks and my times show that I run faster without them,” Gilmore said. “I feel like if I get a good start out of the blocks I’ll be running at least 10 seconds.”

Gilmore says his goal this week is to set new personal records and finish top three in all of his events.