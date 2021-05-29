Track: Century sweeps Class A state team titles, Kindred wins Class B boys, and Oakes wins Class B girls

Saturday marked the final day of the 2021 track season as athletes gathered at the Bismarck Bowl for the state meet.

Class A Girls Team Results:
1. Century: 138
2. Fargo Davies: 137
3. Jamestown: 85
4. West Fargo: 60
5. Bismarck: 51

Class A Boys Team Results:
1. Century: 195
2. Bismarck: 77.5
3. Legacy: 75
4. West Fargo Sheyenne: 71
5. Dickinson: 46

Class B Girls Team Results:
1. Oakes: 66
2. Central Cass: 64
3. MPCG: 54
T4. Rugby: 52
T4. Beulah: 52

Class B Boys Team Results:
1. Kindred: 68
2. Bowman County: 53
T3. Harvey-Wells County: 52
T3. Hillsboro-Central Valley: 52
5. Beulah: 50.5

