Track: Century sweeps WDA titles, Hazen and Carrington win south central region, and Rugby sweeps north central region

Regional track meets continued on Friday across North Dakota as teams competed one last time before the state meet.

WDA Girls Team Scores:
1. Century: 176
2. Jamestown: 100
3. Bismarck: 96
4. Mandan: 95
5. Legacy: 93

WDA Boys Team Scores:
1. Century: 254
2. Bismarck: 124
3. Legacy: 77
4. Dickinson: 75
5. Mandan: 59

South Central Region Girls Team Scores:
1. Carrington: 180.5
2. Shiloh Christian: 162.5
3. Hazen: 78.5
4. Linton-HMB: 77
5. Southern McLean: 66

South Central Region Boys Team Scores:
1. Hazen: 130
2. Southern McLean: 124
3. Carrington: 113
4. Shiloh Christian: 99
5. Kidder County: 82

North Central Region Girls Team Scores:
1. Rugby: 251
2. Harvey-Wells County: 101
3. Benson County: 81
4. Bottineau: 74
5. Velva-Drake/Anamoose: 56

North Central Region Boys Team Scores:
1. Rugby: 210
2. Harvey-Wells County: 155
3. Velva-Drake/Anamoose: 94
4. Benson County: 73
5. Glenburn: 62

