Track: Dickinson’s Brady Yoder prepared for golden senior year

Brady Yoder is one of the most successful athletes to run the halls at Dickinson High School, and after losing his junior year he’s ready to bounce back and bring home the gold as a senior.

Yoder took second in the state in 2019 in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. This year he is focused on bringing home a state title in both of those events, before going to Purdue to run for the Boilermakers in the fall.

“Just naturally I want to do more you know, I want to get better, and I feel like me naturally just wanting to improve as a runner that should hopefully take care of itself if I’m truly progressing the way I want and stuff,” Yoder said. “So, obviously I have those goals to get better and stuff and hopefully that just comes with it.”