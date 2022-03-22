The Bismarck Demons are off and running on the track, preparing for the first big meet of the year at the NDSU Indoor Meet in Fargo.

This will be the first year in four seasons that teams from the east and west will compete with each other outside of a state meet. The Demons see this opportunity as an exciting challenge to gauge where they are early in the season. That includes some of the top throwers for the Bismarck girls, who hope to take home titles at the end of May.

“You get nervous,” says Thrower Katelyn Rath. “It’s definitely a competitive world out there. I get so competitive at meets, it kind of gets in your head a little bit. But you just need to push through that and do your best and when you get in that ring, you just need to let your body do the work.”

Over on the boys’ side, there are a few familiar faces, but also familiar names. That includes Korsmo, as Brady Korsmo enters this year as a junior, and hopes to have success like his older brother Sean. Brady took the top spot at the UMary indoor meet last week with the signature Korsmo Kick on the final lap of the race. Brady still sees areas to improve.

“Where I struggle the most is the middle of a race,” says distance runner Brady Korsmo. “Where people will try and pull in front of me, so for me, I have to stick with them and be with them mentally.”

“I know it’s probably hard for him to hear about his brother but he’s going to have to live in that shadow,” says Co-Head Coach Jeremy Schroeder. “If anybody can do it, it’s Brady. I was really happy with the time he ran on Friday.”