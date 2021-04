The early track season featured a boys only meet at University of Mary with six WDA teams in Bismarck competing for early bragging rights.

Century got off to a good start with Brock Johnsen’s win in the 60 meter hurdles, while in the long distance, Bismarck’s Sean Korsmo took the 1600 meter run.

In the fastest race of the day, it was Legacy’s Calob Larson that edges out the rest of the field in the 60 meter dash. Century ends up taking the team win in points.