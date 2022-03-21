The Century Patriots are back again to defend a clean sweep of titles, including the boys, who have won three in a row.

Century returns some athletes to the fold including some good depth at jumping events and distance. The athletes chomping at the bit to get back to competition.

“I’m just excited to get outside and get throwing,” says senior Lucas Schweigert. “There’s just something about track meets and being outside with your friends, hanging out every day that nothing really compares to it so I’m excited for that.”

“Everyone gets rejuvenated and they get re-into the sport,” says head coach Justin Miller. “And it just rekindles their passion for it and why they’re doing it. It’s a lot of drill work and a lot of repetition things but it’s a good chance to catch up with them and build that relationship some more. Because once outdoor hits, things get kind of wild with people all kind of over the place.”

On the girls’ side, one returner of note is the future D1 athlete in Erin Palmer. The senior standout will look to cap off an impressive career on top. Palmer still sees the places she needs to improve, saying it’s her endurance this year that will be the focus.

“Last year, I had a couple of injuries,” says senior Erin Palmer. “And so I have to make sure I do those small things every single day. Making sure that I’m drinking enough fluids, stretching, rolling out. The little things really make a difference in the end.”

“She brings a certain level of consistency,” says head coach Brennan Doan. “You know what you’re going to get out of Erin every single day and she’s there being a great role model and leader for the younger girls to follow.”