Track & Field: Century’s Brock Johnson leading the way early in the hurdles

The Century track and field team is off and running, and one athlete leading the way is Brock Johnson.

The senior specializes in hurdle events, picking up some impressive wins early in this season. Johnson has qualified for a state already but knows the season is far from done when it comes to improvements.

“You know, looking across the state, there’s a lot of kids popping up out of nowhere just because of that extra year of not knowing,” says Johnson. “So a lot of kids are putting in their hard work and it’s going to be a competition always so it’s just the fact that I have to work harder than them.”

“He’s one of those athletes that you know the hurdles are going to be his specialty,” says head coach Justin Miller. “But he could jump into relay if we needed him to, or even an open event, he’s going to thrive there as well. He just likes to compete.”