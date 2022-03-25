The Legacy Sabers are hoping to grab some points this year on the track, and one area of their team they’ll lean on is their sprinters.

Legacy has a deep group with talent in the short distance, and they are young. Most of these runners soaking up the wisdom and leadership that Calob Larson left with last year, but the experience with each other will help out, especially in the relays, developing trust that is needed in those events.

“So we all know each other pretty well,” says junior Nathen Mathern. “So we all push each other pretty harder. Ultimately, we’re all going for the state record this year in the 4 by 100 hopefully and we have another year to do it because we have three juniors and a sophomore.”

“Pushing each other like we’ve been doing,” says junior Dylan McGlothlan. “Just making sure people are showing up, doing the best that they can. We definitely have the talent and if we show up every day, we’ll definitely get there.”

Class A Indoor Meet Results:

Boys:

1. Century – 112

2. Bismarck – 79

3. Legacy – 76

4. Fargo Davies – 48.33

5. West Fargo Sheyenne – 48

Girls:

1. Fargo Davies – 125

2. Century – 95

3. Bismarck – 60

4. West Fargo – 46

5. Fargo North – 36