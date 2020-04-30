Track & Field: Legacy Seniors want high school careers to come full circle

Legacy’s first state title in school history was in 2017 in boys track and field. The freshmen then, are seniors now, and hope that their high school experience comes full circle.

When the dust settled at the Bismarck Bowl last spring, Legacy ended up in 4th place in the team standings, a far cry from the taste of glory they had three years ago.

“You know, we probably felt that we probably could’ve scored a little bit higher and probably moved up a spot,” says head coach Chris Clements. “That being said, the kids were working hard to get back to where we had a chance to compete at a very high level.”

An opportunity missed, and now with a season hanging in the balance. These seniors don’t want that disappointment be their last memory of high school track and field.

“I think all of us were a little disappointed after the season,” senior Rhett Clements says. “And the guys that were returning were really excited for the next year cause we had a chance.”

Legacy feels they have their best team yet. Calob Larson in the short distance, a three time state champion.

“Kids are going to mature from year to year,” Chris Clements says. “They’re going to get faster, stronger. Be able to jump farther, throw farther, go higher, go farther.”

The strategy never stops for the Sabers, even if they can’t practice together.

“Me and a few of the guys actually tried to think of who could be on our relay,” says senior Calob Larson. “And we’ve been talking about who would be where and try to plan things ahead of time.”

Whether the season happens or not, Legacy is itching to reintroduce themselves as a track and field powerhouse in the state of North Dakota.

“I think we’re all just really anxious to get back out there.” Rhett Clements says. “And see if we can make something happen.”

Legacy is also seeking their second WDA title, won back in 2017.