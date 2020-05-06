Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum

Track & Field: Legacy wants to grow its own culture

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Legacy Track and Field missed out on a good chance to win a state title this spring.

Rhett Clements is one of the seniors not competing in his event, the long jump, placing 7th overall in the event. Clements wanted the opportunity to show that Legacy athletics has come a long way since the school has opened.

“We’re trying to create our culture, and I think throughout all sports, we’ve done that,” says senior Rhett Clements. “We did a really good job this year. I think all sports are getting better. People are starting to take us more seriously. And it will continue to grow as the school gets older.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Ballot Application

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Application"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"

Bismarck Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Baseball"

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge