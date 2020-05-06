Track & Field: Legacy wants to grow its own culture

Legacy Track and Field missed out on a good chance to win a state title this spring.

Rhett Clements is one of the seniors not competing in his event, the long jump, placing 7th overall in the event. Clements wanted the opportunity to show that Legacy athletics has come a long way since the school has opened.

“We’re trying to create our culture, and I think throughout all sports, we’ve done that,” says senior Rhett Clements. “We did a really good job this year. I think all sports are getting better. People are starting to take us more seriously. And it will continue to grow as the school gets older.”