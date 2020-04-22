Track & Field: Legacy’s Calob Larson wants one more chance to showcase his skills

Legacy’s Calob Larson is one of the top runners to watch this spring, as he looks for his shot at filling up his trophy case.

Larson has won a state title in 100, 200, and 400, as well as the 4 x 100 with Legacy. Larson has continued to train during the hiatus, but hopes to get back to the sport he loves the most.

“I could run track all day, everyday if I could,” says Senior Calob Larson. “It’s the most fun thing for me, and with the way I’m going now, it’s going to be part of my future depending on where I go to college.”

Legacy will look to get back to glory, and win their second state championship as a team.

