Track & Field: Linton's Quinn Roemmich looks to break brother's record

Linton-HMB’s Quinn Roemmich has high expectations for his senior track season, but he’s aiming higher than his own records.

Throwing runs in the Roemmich family. All four of Quinn’s brothers have thrown shot put, discuss or javelin. He’s hoping to break the school shot put record this season, which is held by his brother Levi. Quinn knows the motivation of beating his siblings could help him achieve his goals.

“It’s kind of weird because you always try and do your best no matter what,” senior Quinn Roemmich said. “It’s just the little extra incentive that’s there. You know that’s the best you can do, but you want to do a little bit better just because you know your brothers have.

