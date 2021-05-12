Track & Field: Madison Lauf one of the Lakers that can be a contender at state

The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers are looking to return a few of their 2019 placers at the state meet.

Head Coach Emily Knutson believes Junior Mid distance runner Madison Lauf could be one of the girls that return to state. She adds Lauf has grown physically but, more importantly growing stronger mentally.

“She has a lot of determination, competiviness, she knows what she wants and she is working to improve her time and get there to go back to state,” says Head Coach Emily Knutson.

“I need to like do my best and stick with it because I’m trying to get the best time I can get and the best place I can get, not only for me but my team, and take all that I can back,” says Junior Mid Distance runner Madison Lauf.