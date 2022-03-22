The Minot Majettes may look smaller than previous years, but their energy and confidence are making up for that.

Head Coach Deja Julius said having the experienced runners and throws back this season with help the younger athletes during these early season meets.

One of those returners is sprinter Maliah Burke. She said she is hoping to improve on her entire execution of the 100-meter dash.

“I really want to work on this season is just getting out of the blocks just as fast as I can. And then I also have good speed towards the beginning of the race but I really want to work on my ending speed to finish the race strong, so start the race strong and finish the race strong,” said Burke.