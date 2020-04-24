Track & Field: Shiloh Christian wants to reach new heights in 2020

As the weather improves, the tracks in Bismarck remain barren, including at Shiloh Christian, where it was supposed to field a team that had state title aspirations.

The Skyhawks saw one of their most successful seasons in 2019, the boys winning their region, while the girls finishing runner-up in their best finish ever, and now, Head Coach Jeremy Harms says they could be even better.

“We’ve got some good distance relays and some good sprint relays,” says head coach Jeremy Harms. “And we’ve really had some strength there where we’ve had some weakness in the past and we’re looking forward to this year as having a few more of these field events contribute.”

When it comes to track and field, the Skyhawks focus on the details, but with a potentially shortened season, that could prove difficult.

“Handoffs are so critical and that takes a season to perfect and there’s not a lot of experimentation that you can do with a lot of kids,” Harms says. “Same things for pole vault. We want to keep the kids safety in mind as well so we want to make sure that we’re performing safely as we do some of those events as well.”

A number of young athletes will be contributors for Shiloh this season, seniors know that making it to state meet would be huge for their teammates development.

“I think it gives underclassmen a big boost of confidence getting to make it to state level,” says senior Katie Kusler. “And it really is where people show ‘this is what I can do, this is all I got.”

If Shiloh faces a shortened season, Coach Harms says they may reevaluate the goals for 2020.

“Instead of maybe four events, maybe there’s a couple that we can focus on to do well in the region and then on to state,” says Harms. “So I think a matter of readjusting and practicing that resiliency.”