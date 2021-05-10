Track & Field: Shiloh Christian’s Alyssa Larson signs with Concordia University

Alyssa Larson put pen to paper today, signing to compete in track and field at Concordia University.

The standout pole vaulter also hopes to compete in sprinting events if the opportunity is there, but Larson says being a multi-sport athlete in Gymnastics and Volleyball has gotten her to this point.

“She’s just a versatile athlete,” says head coach Jeremy Harms. “When we found out that she was in gymnastics from Legacy, it was an easy fit to try her at the pole vault. And as a result, she is our school record holder in the pole vault.”

“I just feel like body awareness is so much easier when trying gymnastics,” says Larson. “Flexibility and knowing what you’re doing with your body. And definitely volleyball of course too just helps. It’s an athletic sport.”