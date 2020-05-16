Track & Field: South Border senior disappointed at the missed opportunity to repeat

South Border’s Faith Dockter is the first-ever state track champion for her co-op. Her senior goal was to repeat that and break a major record.

The senior threw the javelin 138 feet and nine inches last season to claim the state title. But this year she had hopes of breaking the Bismarck Bowl record of 145 feet and 10 inches. Now she will have to wait for her collegiate career to do so.

“I’m still excited because I get to throw in college,” senior Faith Dockter said. “It’s not like my last time ever throwing. It’s just I’m never going to know if I could’ve gotten the two-peat or not.”

Dockter has already been accepted into the pre-nursing program at UMary for the fall