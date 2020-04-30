Track & Field: Standing Rock lifting themselves to the top

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Standing Rock’s track team is taking a new approach in hopes of seeing more success.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak coach Jake Luger began hosting voluntary weight lifting sessions. Luger has offered the opportunity for a few years, but since the Warriors had a state champion crowned last year even more athletes are starting to participate.

Luger says weight lifting has been a big factor in frequently sending kids to state in throwing events.

“You know, we want to provide something that helps our kids improve as much as we can,” head coach Jake Luger said. “Versus just going to practice, and going home, and doing whatever. There’s tons of benefits to it.”

Standing Rock’s state champion last year was Colby Antell in the four hundred meter dash

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Coal Documentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Documentary"

Powerball Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powerball Winner"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"

Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm"

What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?"

Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home."

How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?"

Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted."

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30"

Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Massage Therapists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massage Therapists"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge