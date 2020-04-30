Track & Field: Standing Rock lifting themselves to the top

Standing Rock’s track team is taking a new approach in hopes of seeing more success.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak coach Jake Luger began hosting voluntary weight lifting sessions. Luger has offered the opportunity for a few years, but since the Warriors had a state champion crowned last year even more athletes are starting to participate.

Luger says weight lifting has been a big factor in frequently sending kids to state in throwing events.

“You know, we want to provide something that helps our kids improve as much as we can,” head coach Jake Luger said. “Versus just going to practice, and going home, and doing whatever. There’s tons of benefits to it.”

Standing Rock’s state champion last year was Colby Antell in the four hundred meter dash