Track: Grant County-Flasher hopes of breaking a school record dashed after spring cancelation

The track team for Grant County-Flasher sent five kids to state last season and competed in nine events, but this season they were searching for more.

“There’s a lot of potential on our team, and this year was the year to get the most people that have ever gone to state,” junior Connor Ottmar said.

“Definitely would have a lot more people making it to state this year,” senior Gregory Greicar said. “There was a couple of freshman and sophomores that showed a lot of growth from the year before, but they just weren’t quite there yet, and with another year they’d have what it takes to make it there.”

What would it take to break the previous record of around a dozen athletes at state? The team says more competition.

“That’s one thing that we’re all used to is practicing together and pushing each other to be better,” Ottmar said.

The competition at practice and in meets has helped the team achieve better results.

“We never said it, but we always wanted to beat each other,” Greicar said. “We’d always help each other out with what we were doing wrong and whatnot.”

Greicar is the only senior, so the Storm believes they will have another chance at setting a school record next year.

“We have a lot of hard-working kids,” Zoey Heid said. “A lot of people who really have the drive and motivation to do those things. A lot of our parents and stuff have gone in the past, so we all have that mindset that that’s where we want to be.”

Getting more athletes to state won’t be easy, but as a senior who has been there before Greicar knows what it will take for his team to break the record once he’s gone.

“The biggest thing is you have to believe you can do it because everybody has what it takes to make it there. It’s just you have to believe you can do it because everybody has what it takes to make it there. You have to believe that you can do it because once you start getting close you’re going to want it more and more.”

The Storm hopes next year they can improve on the four podium finishes they had at state last season.