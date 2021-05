Saturday was a busy one for track teams across North Dakota.

A few of the premiere runners from the state headed to Sioux Falls for the Dakota Relays. Brady Yoder won the 3200 meter boy’s race, while Caleb Larson won the 100 and 400 meter races.

In class B, Harvey-Wells County’s boys team won the Hunter Seifert Memorial track meet. On the girls side it was Shiloh Christian winning on their home turf.