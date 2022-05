WDA teams took advantage of the warmer weather on Tuesday and took to the track with just three weeks remaining before the state meet.

Mandan MAR Club Boy’s Meet Scores:

1. Legacy: 190.5

2. Bismarck: 137

3. Century: 120.5

4. Mandan: 71

5. Minot: 57.5

Bismarck’s Girl’s Meet Scores:

1. Bismarck: 141

2. Minot: 125

3. Mandan: 91

4. Jamestown: 81

5. Century: 71