Track: Legacy sweeps Karlgaard Invite; Century sweeps Minot Invite

Century and Legacy’s boys and girls track teams separated themselves from the rest of the WDA.

Century’s boys and girls teams took home first place at the Minot Invite, while Legacy’s boys and girls teams won first place at the Karlgaard Invite in Bismarck.

Girl’s Minot Invite Results:

  1. Century: 224.5
  2. Minot: 212.3
  3. Mandan 133.5
  4. Williston 69

Boy’s Minot Invite Results:

  1. Century: 423.5
  2. Minot: 99.5
  3. Williston: 77
  4. Mandan: 74

Girl’s Karlgaard Invite Results:

  1. Legacy: 170.5
  2. Bismarck: 163.5
  3. Jamestown: 109
  4. Dickinson: 77
  5. Watford City: 68

Boy’s Karlgaard Invite Results:

  1. Legacy: 226
  2. Bismarck: 191
  3. Dickinson: 95
  4. Jamestown: 94
  5. St. Mary’s: 59

