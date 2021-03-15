Track: Local teams prepare for the year ahead after being off track since 2019

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Track teams are officially back at practice. Something that felt like it may never come for many athletes.

After the season was canceled last year due to COVID, athletes are gearing up for what is expected to be another full season of events. Athletes say getting ready to go full speed again isn’t easy after such a long break, but there is more excitement than ever to return to the track.

“I think it’s just exciting that at least for right now we have a plan,” Dickinson senior Brady Yoder said. “We’re for sure going to get meets in one way or another, and they’re on the schedule. We’re just going to find the best times and opportunities to compete, which is going to be fun. It’s just exciting to know that we’re going to have the chance to compete this year.”

“I’ve been looking forward to it since Christmas,” Dickinson senior Ryan Campbell said. “Once winter sports started I’m like, ‘okay I’ve got one more season, and then it’s track season like we’ve got to get going and get moving.'”

Track teams will start competing in meets as early as this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

Shiloh Christian Boy's Basketball

Broadway Circle Update

Standing Rock COVID Anniversary

Monday, March 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jeff Heintz

Marijuana Bill

Rural Drought

Teen Mental Health

Police search for stabbing suspect

Wild Boars

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/15

A cool & cloudy start to the last week of calendar winter

NDC MAR 15

Plays of the Week

Class A Basketball

Daylight Saving debate

Bismarck's metro status may be at risk

NAHL Hockey

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News