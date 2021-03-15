Track: Local teams prepare for the year ahead after being off track since 2019

Track teams are officially back at practice. Something that felt like it may never come for many athletes.

After the season was canceled last year due to COVID, athletes are gearing up for what is expected to be another full season of events. Athletes say getting ready to go full speed again isn’t easy after such a long break, but there is more excitement than ever to return to the track.

“I think it’s just exciting that at least for right now we have a plan,” Dickinson senior Brady Yoder said. “We’re for sure going to get meets in one way or another, and they’re on the schedule. We’re just going to find the best times and opportunities to compete, which is going to be fun. It’s just exciting to know that we’re going to have the chance to compete this year.”

“I’ve been looking forward to it since Christmas,” Dickinson senior Ryan Campbell said. “Once winter sports started I’m like, ‘okay I’ve got one more season, and then it’s track season like we’ve got to get going and get moving.'”

Track teams will start competing in meets as early as this week.