Track: New Salem leaning on underclassmen for state run next season

New Salem’s track team didn’t make it to state last season for the first time since Steve Kleinjan has been the coach. This year they were hoping to change that.

The team only has two seniors, meaning they’ll have another chance to send a young group to state next season, but the leadership of the senior class will be missed on the track.

“We have a lot of young kids, but one thing about our seniors is we have great leadership there. Our two senior girls Fayth Hoger and Jacklyn Pazerdnik have been track athletes since they were seventh graders. Their work ethic and their leadership are key for those younger kids. “

The Holsteins believe a strong group of seventh and eighth graders will help grow the program in the years to come.