Cody Holte

Track: New Salem leaning on underclassmen for state run next season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Salem’s track team didn’t make it to state last season for the first time since Steve Kleinjan has been the coach. This year they were hoping to change that.

The team only has two seniors, meaning they’ll have another chance to send a young group to state next season, but the leadership of the senior class will be missed on the track.

“We have a lot of young kids, but one thing about our seniors is we have great leadership there. Our two senior girls Fayth Hoger and Jacklyn Pazerdnik have been track athletes since they were seventh graders. Their work ethic and their leadership are key for those younger kids. “

The Holsteins believe a strong group of seventh and eighth graders will help grow the program in the years to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"

Pursuit Reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit Reopens"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge